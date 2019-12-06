'Strengthen laws in cases of atrocities against women'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told that it is not a law to take the law into one’s own hand, speaking about the four accused of the Hyderabad rape and murder case being shot dead by police in an encounter.

“It is not law to take the law into one’s own hands. The law is that police will do its duty and produce (the accused) in court and then the court will do its work,” said Banerjee. She was speaking at a party meeting in Central Kolkata on Friday.

“Sometimes certain incidents take place. We don’t support and strongly condemn them. But the law should also be strengthened. We submitted the charge sheet I the South Dinajpur rape case within three days,” said Banerjee.

The Chief Minister also said that she has instructed the police to take swift action in such cases and arrest the accused at the earliest possible.

“If such incidents take place police must swiftly arrest the accused and submit charge sheet at the earliest possible, preferably within three to 10 days. They should promptly gather the relevant documents,” said Banerjee.

“I never tolerate atrocities on women. I am deeply pained by the incidents at Hyderabad (the rape and murder of a veterinarian doctor) and Unnao,” said Banerjee.

She said that if any police official is found to be at fault here strong action will be taken against that official.

Referring to an earlier case of rape in South Dinajpur district the Chief Minister said that police filed the charge sheet in that case within three days.

As for the incident at Unnao in Uttar Pradesh where a rape survivor were set ablaze the Chief Minister asked that even though everyone knew about the sensitive case then how was there an attempt to kill her by setting her ablaze.