Strict action against those spreading fake news: MHA

Amid growing protests over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked states and union territories to check violence and ensure safety of life and property while taking strict action against those spreading fake news on social media.

In an advisory, the MHA said it is imperative that all required measures be taken to contain violence, ensure protection of life and safety of citizens and prevent damage of property.

"State governments and UT administrations have been requested to take requisite precautionary measures to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity. They have also been requested to take action against circulation of fake news and rumours on social media having potential to incite violence," a senior official said.

The country is witnessing protests across the country over the CAA, including in the Northeast and in the national capital. Several other states have also witnessed protests with some turning violent.