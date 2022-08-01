Will protest Sanjay Raut's arrest, says his brother

'Strong' backing from Shiv Sena, will protest Sanjay Raut's arrest by ED, says his brother Sunil Raut

'The Shiv Sena and Uddhav ji stand solidly behind us. Our legal fight (over Sanjay Raut's arrest) has begun,' Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Raut said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 01 2022, 13:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 16:59 ist
The ED arrested Sanjay Raut late on Sunday night in a money laundering case. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena workers will stage protests against the arrest of the party MP Sanjay Raut by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), his MLA brother Sunil Raut said on Monday.

He said Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena stands firmly behind the Raut family. "The Shiv Sena and Uddhav ji stand solidly behind us. Our legal fight (over Sanjay Raut's arrest) has begun," the Shiv Sena MLA from Vikhroli told PTI.

Also Read | ED arrests Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl case

The ED arrested Sanjay Raut late on Sunday night in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl' after conducting a search at his residence, during which Rs 11.5 lakh in cash was seized. 

Shiv Sena
Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra
India News
Enforcement Directorate
ED
Money Laundering

