Students lock up principal accused of moral policing

A college principal in Kerala has been locked up by students accusing her of moral policing.

Principal Devi Priya of Sree Narayana Guru College in Kozhikode district in North Kerala, was locked-up on Monday alleging that a guest lecturer was terminated from service accusing him of allowing boys and girls students of post-graduate course to sit together during a seminar.

Students allege that the principal's act amounted to moral policing and they demanded the the guest lecturer's termination should be revoked.

The college authorities were not available for comment.

However, sources said that the principal was not even ready for a dialogue with students and hence the students started the agitation.

A team of police personnel led by senior police officers have reached the college campus and were holding talks with students and principal. The students were adamant on the stand that they would not allow the principal unless she accepted the demand to reinstate the guest lecturer, the principal was not willing to talk yet, said local sources.

The college was in the news recently after a girl student approached the Kerala High Court against restriction imposed on use of mobile phones at the college hostel in the evening and received an order in her favour.