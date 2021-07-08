Subhas Sarkar takes charge as Minister of State for Education

Subhas Sarkar takes charge as MoS for Education

  Jul 08 2021, 16:02 ist
Subhas Sarkar took charge as the new Minister of State for Education on Thursday. Credit: Twitter/@BJP4India

“With the grace of God and good wishes from all cross section of people of Bankura and West Bengal assuming charge of Minister of State, Ministry of Education today at Shastri Bhawan, Delhi to devote myself to fulfil the vision of Adroniya Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," he said in a tweet.

