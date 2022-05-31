Subhash Chandra in Rajasthan Assembly on last day of filing nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra reached the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday amid speculations that he may file his nomination for elections to the Upper House of Parliament as an Independent candidate backed by the BJP.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje met Chandra in the Assembly lobby. Other BJP leaders are also reaching the Assembly building.

Chandra's tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana will end on August 1.

Read: BJP eyes Vokkaliga votes with Jaggesh's Rajya Sabha entry

Tuesday is the last day for filing nomination papers for elections on four Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan.

The Congress has given tickets to senior leaders Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari and Randeep Singh Surjewala while the BJP has named former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari as its candidate.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 1. The nominations can be withdrawn till June 3 and, if necessary, voting will be held on June 10.