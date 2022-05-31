Speculations rife over Subhash Chandra's RS nomination

Subhash Chandra in Rajasthan Assembly on last day of filing nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje met Chandra in the Assembly lobby. Other BJP leaders are also reaching the Assembly building

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • May 31 2022, 13:48 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 13:48 ist
Subhash Chandra. Credit: Twitter/@subhashchandra

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra reached the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday amid speculations that he may file his nomination for elections to the Upper House of Parliament as an Independent candidate backed by the BJP.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje met Chandra in the Assembly lobby. Other BJP leaders are also reaching the Assembly building.  

Chandra's tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana will end on August 1.

Read: BJP eyes Vokkaliga votes with Jaggesh's Rajya Sabha entry

Tuesday is the last day for filing nomination papers for elections on four Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan.

The Congress has given tickets to senior leaders Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari and Randeep Singh Surjewala while the BJP has named former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari as its candidate.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 1. The nominations can be withdrawn till June 3 and, if necessary, voting will be held on June 10.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Subhash Chandra
Rajya Sabha
Rajasthan
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

'Hidden gems' of Karnataka unexplored by tourists

'Hidden gems' of Karnataka unexplored by tourists

IPL unearths next gen of fast bowlers

IPL unearths next gen of fast bowlers

DH Toon | No power? Use pamphlets to cool off!

DH Toon | No power? Use pamphlets to cool off!

Why are cotton prices so high?

Why are cotton prices so high?

 