Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri sworn in as Himachal CM, Dy CM

Sukhu, Agnihotri sworn in as Himachal CM, Dy CM

Sukhu, 58, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Dec 11 2022, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 15:09 ist
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (R) and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri (L) with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the swearing-in ceremony, in Shimla, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a four-time MLA, was on Sunday sworn in as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh in a ceremony attended by senior party figures including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Sukhu, 58, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at a ceremony under the open sky at the historic Ridge ground here.

Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of opposition in the outgoing assembly, was administered the oath as the deputy chief minister.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also attended the ceremony.

Former Union minister Anand Sharma, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh and senior leader Sachin Pilot were also present.

