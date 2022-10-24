'Sunak's rise lesson for those backing majoritarianism'

Sunak's rise a lesson for parties backing majoritarianism: P Chidambaram

Chidambaram's remarks appeared to be targeted towards the BJP

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 24 2022, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2022, 21:30 ist
Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Monday used the victory of Rishi Sunak in the race to become the UK's next Prime Minister to take a swipe at the BJP, remarking that there is a lesson to be learned by the parties that practise majoritarianism.

"First Kamala Harris, now Rishi Sunak. The people of the US and the UK have embraced the non-majority citizens of their countries and elected them to high office in government. I think there is a lesson to learned by India and the parties that practise majoritarianism," he said in a tweet.

Also Read | Rishi Sunak wants to change UK-India relationship to make it more two-way

Sunak, 42, a Conservative party politician who is of Indian descent, will become the next Prime Minister of the UK. It marks a meteoric rise in his public life in Britain, as he had become a Member of Parliament only seven years ago.

Once the transfer of power is complete, Sunak will become the first non-white person to occupy the position of head of government in the UK.

Sunak had also contested the race for Conservative party chief and Prime Minister after Boris Johnson stepped down earlier this year, but despite emerging as a frontrunner, eventually lost to Liz Truss.

However, Truss could not rule long and quit after criticism of her handling of the economy, and Sunak won the race this time round.

