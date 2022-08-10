Sunil Bansal appointed BJP's national general secretary

BJP leader Sunil Bansal was on Wednesday appointed the party's national general secretary and will be in charge of West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana.
Bansal was the general secretary (organisation) in Uttar Pradesh. He will be replaced by Dharampal in this position, a party statement said.
The statement added that Karamveer has been appointed as general secretary in the party's Jharkhand unit.
