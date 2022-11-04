Support for Pinarayi Vijayan 'dwindling' within CPI(M)

The support enjoyed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from the ruling CPI(M) seems to be dwindling.

The statement of CPI(M)'s state secretary M V Govindan on the decision to fix the retirement age of state public sector undertakings (PSUs) at 60 was frozen following protests. However, the fact that the declaration was made without any discussion within the party raises speculations that Vijayan no longer has the party's full support.

A few months ago, the then CPI(M) state secretary and Vijayan's close confidante Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who passed away recently, had said there were criticisms from within the party regarding the functioning of the home department, a portfolio held by Vijayan.

Unlike former CPI(M) CMs, Vijayan's key advantage since his first term was his total grip over the party and the government. Earlier, during the term of CPI(M) leaders like V S Achuthanandan, the party leadership used to have a close review of all key decisions of the government. However, since Vijayan retained supremacy in the party and government simultaneously, reviews of the government's functioning were considered redundant.

Read | Kerala Governor rakes up smuggling row to attack Pinarayi govt

However, a series of grave allegations faced by the second Pinarayi government and the setback suffered by the ruling Left Democratic Front in a recent Assembly bypoll despite Vijayan's deep-dyed efforts seems to have weakened his dominance in the party. The setbacks could have given space for the dissidents to express their voices.

"From the current developments, it seems that the murmurs started within the party against the government," a former CPI(M) dissident leader Appukuttan Vallikkunnu told DH.

He said that the Left Front government was now facing a complicated situation with many challenges. He also said Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's remarks on the smuggling allegations against the CM could not be considered petty matters.

Vallikkunnu also said the decision to increase the retirement age was a gross violation of the CPI(M)'s policy as there is unemployment in the state. Hence, he added that the central leadership could have intervened in the matter, forcing the state government to freeze the decision.