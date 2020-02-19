Supreme Court to take up EVs, pollution issues with Nitin Gadkari

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Wednesday expressed keenness to interact with Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to consider issues related to the procurement of Electric Vehicles and setting up charging infrastructure in the country.

The court noted that the issue of pollution pertained to the source of fuel in public and private transport, which are having a great impact on the environment and not only in the National Capital Region but the whole country.

Presiding over a bench, CJI Bobde noted that the minister has been talking about the use of alternative fuels in private and public transport, so the court would like to interact with him.

"Your minister talks about it. We would like to hear him. Somebody responsible should come," the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, told Additional Solicitor General A N S Nadkarni.

The law officer, for his part, said the court's order, if passed, could be used for political purposes. "We are not doing it at his instance. We know (Prashant) Bhushan is a political person," the bench said.

Bhushan was arguing for a PIL filed by NGO CPIL and others for implementing the 2012 Electric Vehicles policy prepared by the Niti Aayog.

"This is related to many other issues like bursting firecrackers and burning of stubble. People are going against the burning of firecrackers which happens once in a year but this (vehicle pollution) is a regular happening. People say don't burn stubble, don't burst crackers but nobody talks about vehicle pollution," the bench said.

"Let's sort it out. We will discuss with the highest authority," the bench said.

The bench posted the matter for consideration after four weeks, saying, "We would like to consider the issues related to EVs with the assistance of an authority empowered to take decisions."