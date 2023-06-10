Supriya Sule also made chairperson of NCP’s central election authority

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, who was made a working president of the NCP, has also become the chairperson of the party’s central election authority.

As the party celebrated 24 years of formation on Saturday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar declared Praful Patel and Sule working presidents, marking a generational shift in the organisation and virtually sidelining nephew Ajit Pawar, who is known to display rebellious streaks.

Apart from the big role, Sule will also be the chairperson of NCP’s central election authority and the in-charge of Maharashtra, Haryana Punjab as well as the party’s women, youth and students wings.

The central election authority plays a key role in deciding on candidates for various polls.

The assigning of new roles to Sule and Patel comes a little more than a month after Sharad Pawar sprung a surprise by announcing his resignation, triggering dramatic scenes by emotional party workers, who quit en masse. Relenting to pressure from party leaders and workers, Pawar revoked his decision after three days.

“I cannot disrespect their feelings. I am overwhelmed by the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you, and honouring the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire,” the veteran politician said taking back his decision.

After being entrusted with the new responsibility on Saturday, Sule called for collective efforts to strengthen NCP and serve the nation for the larger of fellow citizens.

“I am grateful to NCP President Pawar Saheb and all the Senior Leaders, party colleagues, party workers and well wishers of the party for bestowing this huge responsibility of Working President along with praful patel,” she tweeted.

In a message to the cadre, she said NCP, which was founded by Pawar and P A Sangma in 1999, has achieved success due to its workers. “I will work diligently along with all of you to further strengthen the NCP and we collectively will serve the nation for the larger good of our fellow citizens,” she said.