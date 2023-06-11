Supriya Sule rejects nepotism charge

Rejecting the charge of “dynastic politics” in the NCP after Sharad Pawar appointed her as the working president, Baramati MP Supriya Sule said that no one makes allegations of “nepotism” against her as the data and records speaks for her performance as a Parliamentarian.

Supriya (53), the daughter of Pawar, started off as a Rajya Sabha member and then won the Baramati Lok Sabha seat three times.

“I am born in a political family…I am proud to be the daughter of Pratibha and Sharad Pawar…I can get away from nepotism…why should I run away with it…. I have even said this in the Parliament,” she said.

“Show me a political party that does not have nepotism,” she said.

"Why can’t we talk about performance when talking about nepotism? Look at my parliamentary performance. Parliament is not run by my father or uncle. Parliamentary data shows I am on top of the charts. There is no nepotism, that’s on merit. I think you can’t selectively use nepotism against me or anybody,” Sule said.

