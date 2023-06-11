Supriya Sule rejects nepotism charge

Rejecting the charge of “dynastic politics” in the NCP after Sharad Pawar appointed her as the working president, Baramati MP Supriya Sule said that no one makes allegations of “nepotism” against her as the data and records speaks for her performance as a Parliamentarian.
Supriya (53), the daughter of Pawar, started off as a Rajya Sabha member and then won the Baramati Lok Sabha seat three times.
Also Read: Sharad Pawar announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as new Working Presidents of NCP
“I am born in a political family…I am proud to be the daughter of Pratibha and Sharad Pawar…I can get away from nepotism…why should I run away with it…. I have even said this in the Parliament,” she said.
“Show me a political party that does not have nepotism,” she said.
"Why can’t we talk about performance when talking about nepotism? Look at my parliamentary performance. Parliament is not run by my father or uncle. Parliamentary data shows I am on top of the charts. There is no nepotism, that’s on merit. I think you can’t selectively use nepotism against me or anybody,” Sule said.
“That's on merit. I think you can't selectively use nepotism against me or anybody,” Supriya said a day after she along with veteran Praful Patel were appointed as Working Presidents.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Lalu turns 76, followers and family celebrate
Watch: Uttarakhand CM Dhami ploughs fields, sows millet
Deepika was one of my favourites to work with: Diesel
Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris
Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare
Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'
Remembering Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil films
Caught cleanly or not? Green faces ire for Gill's catch
Demystifying Koyasan’s sacred symbols
Saudi's growing clout