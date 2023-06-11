Supriya Sule rejects nepotism charge

Supriya (53), the daughter of Pawar, started off as a Rajya Sabha member and then won the Baramati Lok Sabha seat three times

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jun 11 2023, 20:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 20:04 ist
Supriya Sule file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Rejecting the charge of “dynastic politics” in the NCP after Sharad Pawar appointed her as the working president, Baramati MP Supriya Sule said that no one makes allegations of “nepotism” against her as the data and records speaks for her performance as a Parliamentarian.

Also Read: Sharad Pawar announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as new Working Presidents of NCP

“I am born in a political family…I am proud to be the daughter of Pratibha and Sharad Pawar…I can get away from nepotism…why should I run away with it…. I have even said this in the Parliament,” she said. 

“Show me a political party that does not have nepotism,” she said. 

"Why can’t we talk about performance when talking about nepotism? Look at my parliamentary performance. Parliament is not run by my father or uncle. Parliamentary data shows I am on top of the charts. There is no nepotism, that’s on merit. I think you can’t selectively use nepotism against me or anybody,” Sule said.

“That's on merit. I think you can't selectively use nepotism against me or anybody,” Supriya  said a day after she along with veteran Praful Patel were appointed as Working Presidents. 

India News
Indian Politics
Sharad Pawar
Supriya Sule
Praful Patel
Ajit Pawar
NCP
Maharashtra
Nepotism

