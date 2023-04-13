Surat court to pronounce order on April 20 on Rahul's plea for stay to conviction in defamation case

Stay on Rahul conviction: Court to decide on April 20

  • Apr 13 2023, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 18:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A sessions court here on Thursday said it would pronounce on April 20 its order on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea for a stay to his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

After hearing arguments from both sides, additional sessions judge R P Mogera said he will pronounce the order on April 20.

A metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat had on March 23 sentenced the Congress leader to two years in jail after holding him guilty for his remark "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname" made during an election rally in 2019.

Gandhi, who was disqualified as Member of Parliament after the conviction, has filed an appeal before the sessions court against the verdict. He also prayed for a stay to the conviction in the meantime.

India News
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Disqualification
defamation
Surat

