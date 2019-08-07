Sushma lauds Modi for J&K decision in her last tweet

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who brought the elite corridors of diplomacy to the aid of the common man, breathed her last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Tuesday night.

Sushma Swaraj was known to be an active Twitterati, expressing her views and opinions in the social media platform. Her last tweet was a note of thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the decisions taken about Kashmir by the Central Government.

प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019

“Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime,” she said minutes after the Lok Sabha adopted a resolution stripping J&K of the special status it enjoyed under Article 370 of the Constitution and passed the bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories.