Suspended MPs plan 'Jan Sansad' to protest suspension

Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs are planning a 'Jan Sansad' on Friday at the Gandhi Statue in Parliament where they are sitting in protest against their "illegal" suspension even as opposition leaders decided to focus on people's issues inside Rajya Sabha rather than highlighting their demand for revoking the suspensions.

This would not mean that the opposition is rolling back its protest, as it would continue the protest at the Gandhi Statue as well as use other avenues to highlight the issue.

Sources said the leaders felt that there was no point in demanding revocation of suspension inside the House, especially after a meeting of some opposition leaders with Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday failed to find a way forward.

The leaders were of the view that they should focus on people's issues and should not give an opportunity for the government to go on a tirade against the opposition inside the House.

"Our viewpoint is not going on record. The moment we raise the issue, we are not allowed. If we protest, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal gets a chance to rebut us. Why should we allow the government to abuse us?" a senior opposition leader said.

Also Read — 'He is a criminal': Opposition demands immediate resignation of Ajay Mishra over Lakhimpur violence

Following the decision taken at the meeting of floor leaders chaired by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, opposition MPs raised the issue of Lakhimpur Kheri in the Upper House during the day.

"The government is not willing to listen. They are not even making an effort to resolve the impasse. We will continue our protest. But inside the House, we are changing our strategy," the leader said.

Suspended MPs said they plan to hold a 'Jan Sansad' (People's Parliament) on Friday morning at Gandhi Statue to highlight the "undemocratic" manner in which the government was behaving on their suspension as well as people's issues. The idea of 'Jan Sansad' was suggested by suspended Congress MP Rajamani Patel, who is from Madhya Pradesh.

The opposition leaders had earlier planned to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar, the dharna hot-spot in the national capital, this week with national leaders in attendance to build pressure to revoke the suspension.

Initially, it was scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday but it has now been postponed, apparently due to disinterest among a section of opposition leaders. There was also a proposal to hold a seminar with constitutional experts.

On Tuesday, the opposition MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had held a joint march from Gandhi Statue to Vijay Chowk where leaders addressed the media.