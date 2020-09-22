Suspended RS MPs end sit-in after Oppn boycotts House

Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs end sit-in after Opposition announces House boycott

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 22 2020, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 12:19 ist
Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad and other opposition MPs stage a walkout from the Rajya Sabha, demanding suspension of 8 lawmakers be revoked, during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, at Parliament House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI

Eight suspended RS MPs ended sit-in inside the Parliament complex on Tuesday after Azad announced that Opposition would boycott remaining session in the Upper House, till their suspension was revoked. The Opposition MPs said that the protest would continue in other forms.

More details awaited.

Parliament
Monsoon Session
Rajya Sabha
Congress
BJP

