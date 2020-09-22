Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs end sit-in after Opposition announces House boycott

Eight suspended RS MPs ended sit-in inside the Parliament complex on Tuesday after Azad announced that Opposition would boycott remaining session in the Upper House, till their suspension was revoked. The Opposition MPs said that the protest would continue in other forms.
More details awaited.
