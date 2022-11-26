Suspended Tihar jail superintendent in Satyendar Jain's 'darbar': BJP on new CCTV footage

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Saturday pointed out the presence of now suspended Tihar jail superintendent Ajit Kumar in jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's 'darbar', shortly after new CCTV footage emerged of the AAP leader holding meetings in jail.

Over the past few days, leaked CCTV footage of Jain getting a massage and eating fruits in prison has been the subject of a political row between the BJP and the AAP, with the former alleging that Jain was getting VIP treatment in prison.

