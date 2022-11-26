Suspended Tihar superintendent in Jain's 'darbar': BJP

Suspended Tihar jail superintendent in Satyendar Jain's 'darbar': BJP on new CCTV footage

Over the past few days, Jain's treatment in prison has been the subject of a row between the BJP and the AAP

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 26 2022, 09:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2022, 09:57 ist
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain (R) and now suspended Tihar jail superintendent Ajit Kumar (C) in the AAP leader's jail cell. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Saturday pointed out the presence of now suspended Tihar jail superintendent Ajit Kumar in jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's 'darbar', shortly after new CCTV footage emerged of the AAP leader holding meetings in jail.

Over the past few days, leaked CCTV footage of Jain getting a massage and eating fruits in prison has been the subject of a political row between the BJP and the AAP, with the former alleging that Jain was getting VIP treatment in prison. 

More to follow...

Satyendar Jain
Tihar jail
BJP
AAP
Bharatiya Janata Party
Aam Aadmi Party
India News
Indian Politics

