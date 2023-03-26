Suspended YSRCP MLA alleges threat to life

Suspended YSRCP MLA Vundavalli Sridevi on Sunday alleged that she faces threat to her life from party general secretary and Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

A day after her office was attacked allegedly by the cadres of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Tadikonda constituency in Guntur district, the MLA addressed a news conference in Hyderabad to target Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Sajjala.

Alleging that she faces threat to her life from Sajjala, she said it was unfortunate that Andhra Pradesh is facing a situation where even a woman MLA has no protection. She said she would complain to the National Scheduled Caste Commission against Sajjala.

Sridevi was among four MLAs suspended from YSRCP on March 24 for voting for Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate in Legislative Council elections from MLA quota.

The cross-voting by four rebel MLAs of the ruling party had helped TDP win one of the seven Council seats.

Sridevi stated that YSRCP leaders were making allegations against her without maintaining decency while talking about a woman MLA. She also remarked that she will soon give a return gift to those who are alleging that she sold herself in the MLC elections.

The MLA alleged that she was sent out of the party for refusing to be a "benami for YSRCP's illegal acts and unauthorised mining". She said that after using her for four years, the party dumped her citing MLC elections as an excuse.

She also claimed that "YSRCP goons were threatening her".

"There is a conspiracy to send me out of the state capital region," the MLA said.

Sridevi also announced that she will stand with Amaravati farmers who have been fighting against the government's plans for the trifurcation of the state capital.

Stating that she has no plans to join any other party, she said she would fight for solving the problems of the people of his constituency as an independent MLA.