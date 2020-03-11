Suspension of 7 Cong members in LS revoked

  • Mar 11 2020, 17:35pm ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2020, 17:55pm ist
Lok Sabha during Budget session. (PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a motion to revoke the suspension of seven Congress members with immediate effect.

The seven Congress members-- Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla were suspended on March 5 for the remaining period of the Budget session for gross misconduct.

The motion was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and passed by a voice vote.

Speaker Om Birla then announced that the suspension stands revoked with immediate effect.

