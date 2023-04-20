Suvendu Adhikari dares Trinamool for legal fight

A day after Trinamool Congress warned BJP-Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikari of legal proceedings – for his comments that claimed Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee had called Union Home Minister Amit Shah after her party lost its national status – the leader on Thursday pitched a counter-attack, recalling Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee’s comments concerning the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Adhikari said that Banerjee has addressed the press twice – Monday and Wednesday – this week, and in the first interaction she had alleged that Shah exceeded constitutional limits, when he told people that if they offer the BJP 35 (of the 42) Lok Sabha seats from the state, then the current Trinamool-run state government may not continue thereafter.

Adhikari said that such a comment was made in a political programme – not in a government office (like the CM), and among his talk, considering the fact that there’s corruption and links are being observed with ruling party’s affiliates, and there’s economic crisis, after the BJP gets 35 seats, there was likelihood of Vidhan Sabha-vote in 2025.

Adhikari said that Banerjee will have to prove her allegation that Shah had suggested to BJP representatives in a closed-door meeting, to indulge in violent acts.

Banerjee’s phone-in to a channel on Ram Navami, and a ‘provocative’ speech made on April 4, Adhikari said are being considered for moving to the Supreme Court. “If I cannot make you an ex-CM, I will retire from politics, will do so in a democratic way,” he said.

Adhikari said that he had received the Trinamool’s notice, and will respond to it on Friday. “I am challenging Mamata Banerjee, you file a case… I will also file a case against you,” he said, adding that Banerjee had raised allegations against Shah, and she will have to prove the same.

The BJP leader said that as Banerjee, given her administrative stature, is covered under high security and so her phone and call details cannot be brought forth publicly, and he doesn’t intend to do so, either.

Given legal restrictions, such details could come to public domain only through legal or court intervention. He said he wants that case to be filed by Trinamool, and he would make TRAI – the regulatory body – a party to the case.

This would make access to call records between 4 March and 12 April possible, of the CM’s two landline phones before the court. This would make things clear, as per his claim. “I accept your challenge. Please accept my challenge also,” he said.

Meanwhile, Adhikari has written to the chief election commissioner, requesting “to take cognizance” of Banerjee’s alleged “blatant disregard” to the Election Commission of India. The BJP leader has also sent a letter to minister of Jal Shakti, asking it to instruct the state government “to follow protocols while inaugurating Jal Jeevan Mission” projects.