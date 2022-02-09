Suvendu wants to return to TMC, claims spokesperson

Suvendu Adhikari wants to return to TMC, claims party spokesperson

Ghosh also claimed that Adhikari had left the TMC to avoid raids by central investing agencies

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Feb 09 2022, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 19:17 ist
Suvendu Adhikari. Credit: PTI Photo

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday claimed that Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, is keen to return to the TMC, finding himself suffocated in the saffron party.

However, the TMC will not take him back because of his "abusive comments" against state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee after joining the BJP, Ghosh told reporters.

In response, Adhikari who had quit the TMC and joined the BJP in December 2020 ahead of the assembly election said he does not reply to remarks of persons who were accused in graft cases.

Describing Sabyasachi Datta, a TMC candidate in the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation election, as a 'chameleon', Adhikari recently said it was a mistake on the part of the BJP to give him ticket for the assembly polls.

Dutta quit the TMC in 2019, unsuccessfully contested as a BJP candidate in the 2021 assembly polls and returned to his former party later.

Asked to comment on Adhikari's criticism of Dutta, Ghosh said, "Suvendu is suffering from tremendous mental depression as his dreams behind joining the BJP have been crushed. We have information that he wants to come back to the TMC along with two-three other leaders he had taken along

"But our doors are not open for persons like Suvendu," he added.

Ghosh also claimed that Adhikari had left the TMC to avoid raids by central investing agencies as his name had surfaced in ponzi scams.

Responding to Ghosh's claims, Adhikari said, "I don't reply to comments by people accused in graft cases and imprisoned in the past."

Ghosh, a journalist-turned-TMC leader, was arrested in the Saradha chit fund scam in 2013 and had been imprisoned. He got bail in 2016 and was appointed the state party spokesperson in 2020.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Suvendu Adhikari
BJP
TMC
West Bengal
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

AI 'ageism' could seriously impact elderly health: WHO

AI 'ageism' could seriously impact elderly health: WHO

In Pics| Famous actors who have never won an Oscar

In Pics| Famous actors who have never won an Oscar

New computer model shows best ways to slow Covid spread

New computer model shows best ways to slow Covid spread

In school at 98, Kenyan sets example for youngsters

In school at 98, Kenyan sets example for youngsters

 