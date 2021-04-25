System has failed, so it's important to do 'jan ki baat': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the "system has failed" and it is the duty of the party to provide help to fellow citizens suffering due to sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases in the country.
His comments came on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme said the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has shaken the country and assured people that the Centre was working with all power to help the states.
‘System’ failed, so it’s important to do Jan ki baat:
In this crisis, the country needs responsible citizens. I request my Congress colleagues to leave all political work- just provide all help and ease the pain of our countrymen.
This is the Dharma of the Congress family.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 25, 2021
"System' failed, so it's important to do Jan ki baat," Gandhi said on Twitter.
"In this crisis, the country needs responsible citizens. I request my Congress colleagues to leave all political work -- just provide all help and ease the pain of our countrymen," he added.
