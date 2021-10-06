'Systematic attack on farmers': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over Lakhimpur violence

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of "systematically attacking" the farmers, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said India is under "dictatorship" now with leaders not being allowed to visit Uttar Pradesh and alleged that a "big loot" of common man is happening.

Rahul addressed a press conference at the Congress headquarters in the morning as he along with two Congress Chief Ministers Bhupesh Baghel and Charanjit Singh Channi planned to head to Lakhimpur Kheri to visit the families of victims who were killed after a car allegedly belonging to Minister of State Ajay Mishra ran over farmers at a protest on Sunday.

"There was democracy in this country. But today, India is under dictatorship. Politicians cannot go to Uttar Pradesh. Since yesterday, we have been told that we cannot go to UP. The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister went to UP yesterday but he was not allowed (to go to Lakhimpur Kheri) saying there is Section 144. He told them he is going alone but there was no answer," Rahul said before taking off for Lucknow.

Emphasising that there is dictatorship to give cover to a "big loot" happening in the country, he claimed the small and medium industries, small businessmen, farmers and common man are the victims. "The voices (of dissent) are trampled upon," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has arrested Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and several others for attempting to reach Lakhimpur Kheri to visit families of farmers who were killed on Sunday.

Asked about the narrative that Leftists and naxalites are behind the farmers' protest, Rahul said such a narrative is being built using institutions but one will soon find out that there is a limit to such narratives. "Sooner than later, there will be an explosion the size of which people do not understand. We are telling the government that let the democratic process work and do not interfere in it. It is a safety valve and if you shut the safety valve, other problems will arise," he said.

He said leaders are visiting Lakhimpur Kheri to give confidence to people. "You cannot be run over by a criminal who calls himself son of a (Minister of State) Home Minister and then nothing happens. We are not going to allow that. That is the message we are going to give them. A message of hope. Today, those families of farmers do not have hope," he said.

He said an "arrogant" government is "systematically attacking" the farmers, "provoking, insulting and killing" them. "This is a very dangerous idea," he said.

