T S Singhdeo appointed Chhattisgarh deputy CM

T S Singhdeo was on Wednesday night appointed Deputy Chief Minister of poll-bound Chhattisgarh with Congress finding a middle path on the leadership issue.

In a statement, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said party president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal to appoint Singhdeo as the Deputy Chief Minister.

This comes hours after Kharge and top party leader Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with state leaders on election strategy.

Singhdeo was at loggerheads with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over leadership issue.

Singhdeo had claimed that on 2018 there was an agreement that Baghel would give way to Singhdeo to become Chief Minister in mid 2020. However, Baghel had claimed that there was no such agreement.

The Congress decision comes as the leadership decided to project a united face in Chhattisgarh.

It is to be seen what would be Congress formula for Rajasthan where Sachin Pilot is at loggerheads with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The party's central leadership has called a meeting of Rajasthan leaders early July.