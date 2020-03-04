Tahir Hussain lied about cops rescuing him: Report

Delhi Police on Tuesday shot down claims by Aam Aadmi Party's suspended leader Tahir Hussain that he was rescued by the cops on the night of February 24, reported India Today.

"After getting a stress call from Tahir Hussain, a team of police went to the building belonging to him. He refused to come out of the building without a police escort after which he was taken out by a team of police," Ajit Kumar Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch told India Today.

This came after the family of the deceased IB staffer had complained to the police that goons had assembled at the residence of Hussain and threw petrol bombs from the rooftop and they alleged that Hussain and the goons killed him.

Soon after the FIR was registered, the AAP suspended Tahir Hussain from the primary membership of the party till the police completed its probe.

The death toll in Delhi's communal violence rose to 48 even as the situation showed some signs of returning to normalcy and clouds of smoke cleared to reveal the extent of the damage from the worst riots in the city in over three decades.

A total of 148 FIRs have been registered and 630 people have been either arrested or detained so far in connection with the communal violence, a Delhi Police spokesperson said.

(With PTI inputs)