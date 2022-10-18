Take lie detector test, BJP leader dares Sisodia over latter's allegations about CBI pressure

BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Tuesday challenged Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to appear for a lie detector test over his allegations that the CBI tried to pressure him into quitting the AAP and joining the BJP.

Mishra, a former minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, said the allegations by Sisodia, an accused in the Delhi Excise policy case, should be seen as a "shameless" attempt to "influence" the probe.

Sisodia, who was questioned for over nine hours on Monday at the CBI headquarters in connection with the alleged Delhi Excise policy scam, had claimed that he was offered the chief minister's post if he quit the AAP.

"Pressure was put on me to quit AAP. I was offered Delhi CM's post or face jail term," Sisodia said.

Speaking to reporters, Mishra hit back at the AAP leader and said, "I challenge Sisodia to face a narco or a lie detector test to find out the truth or (he should) take back his statement against the CBI and tender an apology by the evening," Mishra told reporters.

The CBI has also refuted Sisodia's allegations.

"The CBI strongly refutes these allegations and reiterates that examination of Sisodia was carried out in a professional and legal manner strictly as per the allegations against him in the FIR. The investigation of the case will continue as per the law," the agency said in a statement.

The CBI in August registered an FIR in a special court here against Sisodia and 14 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of records), and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI probe into alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in implementation of the Delhi Excise policy 2021-22 was recommended by Lt Governor VK Saxena based on a report by the Delhi chief secretary.

The AAP government withdrew the policy without citing any reason and accused the BJP of trying to obstruct its good work in health and education and toppling government by "misusing" its agencies.