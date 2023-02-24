Taking collective call on CWC polls: Cong prez Kharge

Taking collective call on CWC polls: Congress president Kharge

Former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have skipped the meeting and are likely to arrive later in the day

PTI
PTI, Nava Raipur,
  • Feb 24 2023, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 13:29 ist
The tradition in the party has been to have a consensus body and the Committee gives the right to the Congress president to have a body of his choice to avoid any divisions. Credit: Special Arrangement

As the Congress' steering committee started discussions on whether to hold elections for the party's working committee or not, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday urged the members to freely express themselves and take a collective call on the crucial decision.

The steering committee which replaced the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the top decision-making body of the party, started discussions at the beginning of the 85th plenary session here and approved the agenda for the three-day conclave, sources said.

Former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have skipped the meeting and are likely to arrive later in the day. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also not present at the Steering Committee meet.

In his inaugural address, Kharge, on the CWC elections said, "As Congress president I want to just urge you to express yourself freely and take a decision collectively.Whatever decision you take, that will be my decision and of everyone".

Holding elections to the CWC is a key decision that the Steering Committee will take. The CWC has a total of 25 members, including the Congress president and the leader of the Congress in Parliament, besides 12 elected members and 11 nominated ones.

The tradition in the party has been to have a consensus body and the Committee gives the right to the Congress president to have a body of his choice to avoid any divisions.

In his opening remarks, the Congress chief said the plenary session is being held at a time when democracy and the Constitution are "under threat" and Parliamentary institutions are facing serious crisis and political activities being being put under scrutiny.

He said since 1885, there have been 84 sessions of the Congress party and this convention is very special as it marks 100 years since Mahatma Gandhi was elected the Congress president.

Several historic decisions have been taken at different plenary sessions and some have been milestones, he added.

As deliberations began for the crucial decision of CWC elections, members were equally divided on holding of elections and some saying CWC should be nominated.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mallikarjun Kharge
Sonia Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
CWC
Indian Politics
India News
Congress 

What's Brewing

Rihanna to perform 'Black Panther' song at Oscars

Rihanna to perform 'Black Panther' song at Oscars

DH Toon | It's an unjust world...

DH Toon | It's an unjust world...

Big freeze, heat wave: Wild weather hits US

Big freeze, heat wave: Wild weather hits US

What happened to gentle spring?

What happened to gentle spring?

Identify illegal mines, plug revenue loss

Identify illegal mines, plug revenue loss

One year on, where is the Ukraine war heading?

One year on, where is the Ukraine war heading?

Hit hardest by Covid school closures, teens need help 

Hit hardest by Covid school closures, teens need help 

 