Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai says he will release 'DMK files' on April 14

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Thursday said he would release "DMK files," on April 14.

The leader had months ago said he would release on April 14, the Tamil New Year Day, documents on "corruption" related to DMK Ministers.

The State BJP chief, on his Twitter handle, said: "DMK Files April 14th, 2023 - 10:15 am."

DMK Files April 14th, 2023 - 10:15 am pic.twitter.com/4Hlvq4l2G0 — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) April 13, 2023

Also, he released a 10-second video which featured the photographs of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and his extended family members, including former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran.