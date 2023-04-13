Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai says he will release 'DMK files' on April 14

TN BJP chief says he will release 'DMK files' on Apr 14

He released a 10-second video which featured the photographs of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 13 2023, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 18:18 ist
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Thursday said he would release "DMK files," on April 14.

The leader had months ago said he would release on April 14, the Tamil New Year Day, documents on "corruption" related to DMK Ministers.

The State BJP chief, on his Twitter handle, said: "DMK Files April 14th, 2023 - 10:15 am."

Also, he released a 10-second video which featured the photographs of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and his extended family members, including former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran.

K Annamalai
Tamil Nadu
BJP
DMK
India News
Indian Politics

