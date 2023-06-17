Tamil Nadu BJP secretary S G Suryah remanded to judicial custody for 15 days

Tamil Nadu BJP state secretary S G Suryah has been remanded to judicial custody for 15 days, reported news agency ANI.

He was arrested by the police from Chennai late on Friday, with the party's state unit chief K Annamalai slamming the move as an attempt to "curtail free speech."

Police sources said the action was based on a CPI(M) complaint against a social media post of the BJP state secretary.

Suryah was arrested under sections of IPC and the IT Act, police said.

"The arrest of @BJP4TamilNadu State Secretary Thiru @SuryahSG avl is highly condemnable. His only mistake was to expose the nasty double standards of the communists, allies of DMK. Using state machinery to curtail free speech & getting jittery for the slightest criticism is unbecoming of a democratically elected leader and, indeed, are signs of an autocratic leader in the making," Annamalai tweeted.

More details to follow...