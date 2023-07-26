Tamil Nadu BJP submits 'DMK Files-II' memorandum to Guv Ravi, seeks action

The Tamil Nadu BJP on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Governor R N Ravi seeking action over what it claimed "benami" links to ruling DMK Ministers, legislators and MPs and "three scams" to the tune of about Rs 5,600 crore.
Also Read | TTV-OPS come together to take on DMK, EPS on Kodanad
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on his Twitter handle said that he and senior leaders of the State unit of the party had the opportunity to meet Governor Ravi.
"We presented a memorandum seeking his excellency’s intervention & suitable action concerning Part 2 of DMK files with documents on Benami connected to the DMK Ministers/MLAs/MPs & the first family & 3 scams for a value of ₹5600 Crores."
Today, along with the Senior leaders of @BJP4TamilNadu, we had the opportunity to meet our Hon Governor of TN, Thiru RN Ravi avl.
We presented a memorandum seeking his excellency’s intervention & suitable action concerning Part 2 of DMK files with documents on Benami connected… pic.twitter.com/QJv7DHdkk3
— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) July 26, 2023
The BJP leader posted a picture of him and other leaders submitting the memorandum to Ravi.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs
Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin
Kalki's ‘Goldfish’ to release in theatres on August 25
Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057
Kanye faces backlash for dressing North in 'racist' way
In a first, Japanese population falls in all provinces
Porsche's iconic 911 to be the last combustion model
51 pilot whales die after mass stranding in Australia
Looking back at films inspired by the Kargil War