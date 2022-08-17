TN CM M K Stalin calls on VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin calls on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Tamil Nadu chief minister is on a two-day visit to the national capital

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 17 2022, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2022, 14:16 ist
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Credit: IANS Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi.

Senior DMK leader T R Baalu was also present.

The Vice President Secretariat shared pictures of the meeting on Twitter.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister is on a two-day visit to the national capital.

