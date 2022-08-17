Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin calls on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi.

Senior DMK leader T R Baalu was also present.

The Vice President Secretariat shared pictures of the meeting on Twitter.

Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri M.K. Stalin called on Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today. Hon'ble Member Parliament Shri T. R. Baalu was also present. @mkstalin pic.twitter.com/DdWPHXViDv — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 17, 2022

The Tamil Nadu chief minister is on a two-day visit to the national capital.