Tamil Nadu CM Stalin launches ‘CM on Field Visit’ to visit 4 districts next month

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced the launch of ‘CM on Field Visit’ programmee which will take him, and ministers and senior officials of departments concerned to districts in the state to review the progress in implementation of development projects and welfare schemes.

In the first leg, Stalin will visit Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruppattur, and Tiruvannamalai districts in northern Tamil Nadu on February 1 and 2 to conduct a detailed review of the government projects. During his visit, Stalin will review the projects related to road infrastructure, skill development, urban development, rural development, public infrastructure, education, health, and child health and find out whether they are reaching the intended beneficiaries, the government said.

Also Read | Stalin is not interested in confrontation with Governor: DMK

On February one, the Chief Minister will meet representatives from farmers association, self-help groups and business organisations in all four districts and seek their opinion. In the evening, the government said the Chief Minister will sit down with the IG (North), DIG, and Superintendent of Police (SP) of all four districts to review the law and order situation.

“On the same day, ministers and secretaries of important departments that implement major programmes will carry out a detailed review in the districts. The feedback collected from the review meeting will be discussed at a meeting with all the four district collectors,” a statement from the government said.

The review meeting will also be attended by the Chief Secretary and secretaries of departments concerned, the government added. The new programmee is in addition to regular visits that Stalin makes to districts to inaugurate welfare schemes and programmes, officials said.