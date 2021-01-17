Tamil Nadu CM to visit Delhi on Monday

Tamil Nadu CM to visit Delhi on Monday; to discuss alliance with BJP leaders

The visit holds significance as it comes just months before Tamil Nadu goes to Assembly polls

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Jan 17 2021, 21:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2021, 21:02 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will travel to New Delhi on Monday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders during which he is likely to discuss the Assembly elections due in April-May this year.

Palaniswami is likely to meet other top leaders of the BJP during his visit. The visit holds significance as it comes just months before Tamil Nadu goes to Assembly polls. Though the AIADMK has announced that its alliance with BJP will continue for the Assembly polls, the saffron party is yet to make the announcement formally.

The CM will take a flight from Chennai on Monday afternoon for the two-day visit. During his meeting with Modi, Palaniswami will seek Central assistance for several projects and discuss the political situation in the state.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
Delhi
BJP
Palaniswami
AIADMK

What's Brewing

'Racism pushed me to the brink of suicide'

'Racism pushed me to the brink of suicide'

NASA shares picture of ‘5 mn years young star cluster'

NASA shares picture of ‘5 mn years young star cluster'

Inside Twitter’s decision to cut off Donald Trump

Inside Twitter’s decision to cut off Donald Trump

Survey suggests smokers at lesser risk of getting Covid

Survey suggests smokers at lesser risk of getting Covid

 