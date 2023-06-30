Tamil Nadu Governor must be removed from his post, says CPIML Liberation

The Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, an alliance partner of the ‘grand alliance’ government in Bihar, on Friday demanded removal of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for “transgressing his jurisdiction.”

In an unprecedented move, Ravi on Thursday “dismissed with immediate effect” arrested minister V. Senthil Balaji from the council of ministers, only to backtrack on his decision late in the night.

Ravi has decided to keep the dismissal order of Senthil Balaji in abeyance for the time being and informed Chief Minister M K Stalin about it, sources said.

Talking to PTI on Friday, CPIML Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said, “Ravi had been repeatedly transgressing his jurisdiction and indulging in acts of gubernatorial adventurism.”

Bhattacharya said, “The Governor has been emboldened by the arrogance of the Narendra Modi-led government. Every non-BJP government is being treated as an enemy.”

“From the demotion of Jammu and Kashmir to Union territories to the promulgation of the Delhi Ordinance to the Tamil Nadu incident, the Modi government's war on the Constitution and the federal framework is getting uglier by the day”, he said.

The BJP-led NDA government’s misrule has plunged the country into a deep crisis, he said, adding now the time has come to fight the fascist forces to protect our Constitution and the secular-democratic fabric of our nation.

He said, “The Central government has weakened the country’s autonomous authorities and attempts are being made to destroy the federal structure.” The CPI(ML) Liberation has 12 MLAs in the state Assembly.