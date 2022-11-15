'Governors not rubber stamps,' TN Guv backs Arif Khan

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi backs Kerala's Arif Khan amid LDF pushback

Attempts are going on at various places to weaken institutions like Lok Ayukta, Ravi said

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 15 2022, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 22:26 ist
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Credit: PTI Photos

Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi backed his Kerala counterpart Arif Mohammed Khan that too on a day when Kerala witnessed a major demonstration of ruling parties of non-BJP ruling states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala against the governors.

Attending the Kerala Lok Ayukta Day celebration in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, a few hours after a Raj Bhavan march by the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front, Ravi said that governors would have to act against attempts to weaken institutions like the Lok Ayukta as governors were not rubber stamps. Attempts were going on at various places to weaken institutions like Lok Ayukta, he said.

Ravi's statement came in the backdrop of a recent amendment to the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act passed by the state assembly giving provision for the government to review Lok Ayukta orders against public servants. Kerala governor is yet to give assent to the amendment, which assumed much significance as a case against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also pending orders before the Lok Ayukta.

Kerala Law Minister and CPM leader P Rajeeve also shared the stage with Ravi. Rajeeve said in his address that the amendments in the Lok Ayukta act were made in accordance with the model act of the centre.

DMK's Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva participated in the Raj Bhavan march in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The DMK government in Tamil Nadu government recently urged President Droupadi Murmu that Ravi should be recalled immediately from governor's post.

Sources said that the fresh developments even indicate that the governors of non-BJP ruling states were also joining hands to resist the joint attack by the ruling parties.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

R N Ravi
Arif Mohammed Khan
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

'Kangaroo-like' mother care helps premature babies

'Kangaroo-like' mother care helps premature babies

Kieron Pollard retires from IPL

Kieron Pollard retires from IPL

IRCTC allowed to customise food menu for more options

IRCTC allowed to customise food menu for more options

RIP Legend: Lesser known facts about superstar Krishna

RIP Legend: Lesser known facts about superstar Krishna

Aamir Khan decides to take break from acting

Aamir Khan decides to take break from acting

 