Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court against NGT order on Mekedatu

The Tamil Nadu government has approached the Supreme Court against the National Green Tribunal's order closing the proceedings on its plea to set up a committee on Karnataka's move on the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir and drinking water project with an estimated cost of Rs 5912 crores.

Tamil Nadu was aggrieved with the order by the green tribunal passed on June 17, 2021.

The tribunal at New Delhi had then allowed a review application by Karnataka against the southern bench's order forming a joint committee for inspection on a news report on preliminary works allegedly being undertaken for the project.

In its plea, Tamil Nadu said, the tribunal failed to consider the environmental damage likely to be caused by the continuation of the construction works which involved a large extent of Reserve Forests and Wildlife Sanctuaries.