'Tax extortion': Rahul slams govt over fuel price hike

'Tax extortion': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over fuel price hike

Long queues for public transport are not just due to Covid restrictions but also due to surging petrol and diesel prices, Gandhi claimed

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 30 2021, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 15:03 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress on Wednesday continued its attack on the Narendra Modi government over the rise in fuel prices with its top leader Rahul Gandhi saying the long queues for public transport are not just due to Covid restrictions but also due to surging petrol and diesel prices.

With the hashtag "#TaxExtortion", the former Congress president tweeted, "long-inconvenient queues for public transport aren't just due to Covid restrictions. See the rates of petrol-diesel in your city to find out the real reason."

His remarks came against the backdrop of the national capital witnessing long queues outside Delhi Metro stations.

Raising the pitch on the issue, Congress has been accusing the Modi government of collecting crores through excise duty and taxes on petrol and diesel that has resulted in fuel prices hovering around Rs 100 per litre in several places and are above the Rs 100 mark in a few cities.

Earlier this week, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted, "30th petrol price hike in 54 days. Criminal. Following BJPs severe setback in assembly elections Modi govt mercilessly assaults people’s livelihoods. Petrol costlier Rs 7.71/litre and diesel Rs 7.92. Withdraw excise duties on petroleum products."

Check out DH latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rahul Gandhi
Petrol
diesel
fuel price hike
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Raj Kaushal Funeral: Family, friends bid tearful adieu

Raj Kaushal Funeral: Family, friends bid tearful adieu

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

One man's lifetime mission: To save the pangolin

One man's lifetime mission: To save the pangolin

Final farewell? Injured Serena quits Wimbledon in tears

Final farewell? Injured Serena quits Wimbledon in tears

'Revolution Love' sweeps Myanmar protest barricades

'Revolution Love' sweeps Myanmar protest barricades

No one knows how or why Kim Jong Un lost weight

No one knows how or why Kim Jong Un lost weight

 