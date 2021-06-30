'Tax extortion': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over fuel price hike

Congress on Wednesday continued its attack on the Narendra Modi government over the rise in fuel prices with its top leader Rahul Gandhi saying the long queues for public transport are not just due to Covid restrictions but also due to surging petrol and diesel prices.

With the hashtag "#TaxExtortion", the former Congress president tweeted, "long-inconvenient queues for public transport aren't just due to Covid restrictions. See the rates of petrol-diesel in your city to find out the real reason."

Long-inconvenient queues for public transport aren’t just due to Covid restrictions. See the rates of petrol-diesel in your city to find out the real reason. #TaxExtortion — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 30, 2021

His remarks came against the backdrop of the national capital witnessing long queues outside Delhi Metro stations.

Raising the pitch on the issue, Congress has been accusing the Modi government of collecting crores through excise duty and taxes on petrol and diesel that has resulted in fuel prices hovering around Rs 100 per litre in several places and are above the Rs 100 mark in a few cities.

Earlier this week, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted, "30th petrol price hike in 54 days. Criminal. Following BJPs severe setback in assembly elections Modi govt mercilessly assaults people’s livelihoods. Petrol costlier Rs 7.71/litre and diesel Rs 7.92. Withdraw excise duties on petroleum products."

Check out DH latest videos: