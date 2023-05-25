TDP to attend new Parliament inauguration on May 28

TDP to attend new Parliament inauguration on May 28

Meanwhile, 20 Opposition parties have boycotted the inauguration

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • May 25 2023, 16:18 ist
  • updated: May 25 2023, 16:18 ist
A view of the newly constructed Parliament building. Credit: IANS Photo

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday said it will take part in the inauguration of the new Parliament building scheduled on May 28 in New Delhi.

The Opposition party will be represented by its Members of Parliament (MPs) on Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremony by inaugurating it. “TDP will attend the new Parliament building inauguration. MPs from the TDP will attend the event,” said a party statement shared with PTI.

Also Read | Parliament building row: PIL filed in Supreme Court seeking inauguration by President Droupadi Murmu

On Wednesday evening, ruling YSRC president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy confirmed that his party will participate in the inauguration.

Earlier, 20 Opposition political parties, including the Congress have announced a boycott of the ceremony on May 28, demanding that President Droupadi Murmu and not PM Narendra Modi do the inauguration.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Parliament
Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy
Telugu Desam Party
TDP
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dubai camel cloning caters to races, beauty pageants

Dubai camel cloning caters to races, beauty pageants

Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’: How Wessy is it?

Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’: How Wessy is it?

Bollywood stars descend on Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023

Bollywood stars descend on Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

Real beat Rayo 2-1 as Bernabeu rallies behind Vinicius

Real beat Rayo 2-1 as Bernabeu rallies behind Vinicius

Ron DeSantis White House launch derailed by glitches

Ron DeSantis White House launch derailed by glitches

Tina Turner, queen of rock & roll, passes away at 83

Tina Turner, queen of rock & roll, passes away at 83

DH Toon | Historic 'Sengol' to be installed in new Parl

DH Toon | Historic 'Sengol' to be installed in new Parl

 