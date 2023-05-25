TDP to attend new Parliament inauguration on May 28

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday said it will take part in the inauguration of the new Parliament building scheduled on May 28 in New Delhi.

The Opposition party will be represented by its Members of Parliament (MPs) on Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremony by inaugurating it. “TDP will attend the new Parliament building inauguration. MPs from the TDP will attend the event,” said a party statement shared with PTI.

On Wednesday evening, ruling YSRC president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy confirmed that his party will participate in the inauguration.

Earlier, 20 Opposition political parties, including the Congress have announced a boycott of the ceremony on May 28, demanding that President Droupadi Murmu and not PM Narendra Modi do the inauguration.