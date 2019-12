A teenage girl from Hamirpur, who was allegedly raped, was found dead on a railway track, police said on Thursday.

The 17-year-old girl left home for coaching on Wednesday evening and was later found dead on the tracks, Circle Officer Anurag Singh said.

The girl's family alleged that she was first raped and later killed.

On the complaint of the victim's uncle, an FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons.