Tehseen Poonawalla files complaint with EC over PM's Bihar poll rally speech

  • Nov 03 2020, 21:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 21:38 ist

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission over a speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Bihar assembly polls campaigning, alleging that the PM was trying to polarise the elections on communal lines.

Taking to Twitter, Poonawala said that he has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India via his lawyer Deepali Dwivedi.

There was no immediate word from the EC on the complaint.

Poonawalla, who is widely known as a Congress sympathiser, filed the complaint, taking objection to Modi's remarks that the "friends" of the votaries of 'jungle raj' don't want the people of Bihar to chant "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Shri Ram".

"We have in front of us people who start running temperature at hearing these chants. The friends of 'jungle raj' don't want people of this land who worship 'chhathi maiya' to hail 'Bharat Mata' or chant 'Jai Shri Ram'," Modi told a rally in Saharsa on Tuesday.

Modi was apparently responding to RJD's ally in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who recently told an election rally that he goes insane (dimag kharab ho jata hai) when he hears "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Shri Ram".

