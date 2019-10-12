Telagana HC judge: picks up plates, cups at a function

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked up plastic waste from the Mamallapuram beach in Tamil Nadu, a senior judge in Telangana High Court took fellow judicial officers and advocates by surprise by picking up used plates and cups at a function held in the high court premises here.

When he found himself amidst used plates and cups after the snacks session, Justice Challa Kodandaram took the responsibility of cleaning the surroundings littered by the learned persons who were attending a farewell function of Justice Sanjay Kumar on Friday afternoon.

The Judge was given a warm farewell as he is going to take up responsibilities in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

As Justice Kodandaram took up the job of picking up plastic plates, spoons and glasses strewn around, many advocates joined the mission and instantly restored cleanliness in the lawns.

Those who irresponsibly threw the plates may have got the sufficient dose of embarrassment.

The function was inside a hall but the snacks session was outside, in the lawns.

Though there were bins, some guests simply threw the plates and coffee cups a little away from their places. Justice Kodandaram spontaneously started picking up the plates and put them in the designated dustbins.

After everyone including the functionaries of the high court lawyers association started chipping in, the place become neat and tidy in minutes.

One of the advocates present clicked a picture of the judge’s act. An alumni of Sathya Sai educational institutions in Whitefield, Bangalore, Justice Kodandaram tells the youth entering the profession to build own character.