Telangana CM talks of cancer of communalism, but infected by 'tumour' of MIM, says BJP

Taking exception to Telangana Chief Minister's criticism of the NDA government at the Centre during the TRS' Foundation Day celebrations, the BJP on Thursday said K Chandrasekhar Rao is wary of the saffron party's growing popularity in the state.

Addressing reporters in Delhi, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Kishan Reddy said, "While sleeping, when awake, when in Pragati Bhavan (CM's official residence) or his farmhouse, K Chandrasekhar Rao's family is worried about BJP."

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the success of his ongoing 'padayatra' in the state is "sending chills" down TRS' spine, which is evident from the Foundation Day event, which failed to discuss aspirations of people.

At his party's Foundation Day celebrations, Rao talked about cancer of communal politics dividing the country, but he is infected by 'MIM tumour,' he said. "TRS resorts to minority appeasement & might even give 20% reservation to Muslims. KCR is blatantly lying as he said 1.2 lakh jobs were generated last month & now he doubled it by saying 2.5 lakh jobs," Kumar alleged in a tweet.

Hitting out at the TRS plenary meeting held on Wednesday, he said it was about "foul mouthing" Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Though Rao claims that Telangana is a rich state, there is Rs 1 lakh debt on each citizen, and debt burden of state is Rs 4 lakh crore, he said.

Alluding to suggestions made by some TRS leaders to float a national party, the state BJP chief quipped if they (TRS) could think of forming a Bharata Rashtra Samiti, why not establish an 'ARS' - Antarjateeya (international) Rashtra Samithi.

"People will soon give VRS to TRS. Nobody came in KCR's 3rd front tent & so wants new party," he said. Reacting to the verbal attack launched by Rao on Modi for flagging higher fuel prices in many opposition-ruled states, the state BJP president claimed that the petrol price in BJP-ruled states is Rs 10-15 less than the price in Telangana. "Father-son got irked by @narendramodi ji's request to reduce fuel costs. In BJP ruled states petrol price is ₹10-15 less than us. If govt slashes VAT, petrol will reduce by ₹30," he said.

