Telangana: Congress leader Maheshwar Reddy joins BJP

Hyderabad, Apr 13 (PTI) Congress leader in Telangana and former MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy joined the BJP in the presence of its national president J P Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday.
Reddy, who had represented Nirmal assembly constituency near Adilabad during 2009-2014, had held the post of AICC programmes implementation committee chairman in Telangana Congress.
"With trust in Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s vision, Shri Alleti Maheshwar Reddy garu joined @bjp4india in the presence of National President Shri @jpnadda ji and State incharge Shri @tarunchughbjp ji," BJP president in Telangana and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said in a tweet.
With trust in Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s vision, Shri Alleti Maheshwar Reddy garu joined @bjp4india in the presence of National President Shri @jpnadda ji and State incharge Shri @tarunchughbjp ji. Delighted to welcome him to @bjp4telangana to fight against the tyranny of… pic.twitter.com/23vDRRe5Lh
— Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) April 13, 2023
"Delighted to welcome him to @bjp4telangana to fight against the tyranny of KCR govt and ensure the fruits of development by Central govt reach people in Telangana," Sanjay Kumar said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube