Telangana Congress now insuring members against accidents

Wooing people to its fold, Congress will be insuring its members against accidents. Supporters joining the Congress in Telangana during the ongoing membership drive will be covered by accident insurance.

The Congress state leadership under Revanth Reddy has taken measures to ensure around 39 lakh people who have joined the party so far would be covered under accident insurance for Rs two lakh.

Sources said that the Telangana unit approached the central leadership with the idea, which got the green signal following which it started implementing the programme.

The Telangana leaders have negotiated the scheme with New India Insurance and will have to pay a premium of Rs eight crore.

Earlier, TDP used to insure its workers against workers, which was followed by the TRS, which is now ruling Telangana.

“We are doing this when we are in Opposition. It may be easy for parties like the TRS to do when they are the ruling party. Our leaders have been asked to help the party by contributing to the scheme,” Congress’ Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore told DH.

Asked whether it was an inducement to join the party, Tagore said nobody is joining the party for insurance coverage. “Only those genuinely interested are joining the party. We are only trying to take care of our workers in case of an emergency,” he said.

Telangana state unit has been at the forefront of a membership drive and they hope to soon cross the 40 lakh mark by March 31, the deadline for membership in connection with organisational elections.

It has rolled out the digital membership for the drive with an eye on the Assembly elections in November-December 2023. Sources said they hope that the membership details would give them data that could help in booth management.

Congress had won 19 out of 119 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections but now it has only six MLAs with it, as the rest defected.

