Telangana encounter leaves politicos divided

The sensational pre-dawn encounter death of four rape accused in Telangana has left lawmakers divided, with a section, including some from the ruling BJP, questioning the police action, while others lauded it.

“Whatever has happened was very brutal. You cannot take law in your own hands. If you will shoot them without a fair trial, then what is the point in having the police, courts or the legal system,” former Women and Child Development Minister and senior BJP leader Maneka Gandhi told reporters here.

However, her party colleague Meenakshi Lekhi said the encounter had led to some sense of satisfaction and security among the womenfolk. “Those opposing the encounter may not have adequate information about policing, because had the suspects escaped, the police would have been on the receiving end,” said Lekhi, who is also a lawyer.

BSP chief Mayawati said the Uttar Pradesh Police and Delhi Police should take inspiration from Hyderabad Police. “But, unfortunately here criminals are treated like state guests, there is jungle raj in UP right now,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi welcomed the encounter killing of the rape accused in Hyderabad. “What happened in Hyderabad will act as a deterrent against criminals surely, we welcome this,” the RJD leader said.

Haryana Congress chief and Rajya Sabha member Kumari Selja pitched for swift action in such cases but favoured following of the proper judicial process.

“Every citizen should have faith in the judicial system that such culprits will meet their end, but through a proper judicial process,” she said.

“We need to know more, for instance if the criminals were armed, the police may have been justified in opening fire preemptively. Until details emerge we should not rush to condemn. But extra-judicial killings are otherwise unacceptable in a society of laws,” senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said he was happy that those running away from the law were brought to justice. “I am happy that someone has got justice but real happiness will come when there will be effective preventive security measures,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.