Telangana MLA Rajagopal quits Congress; could join BJP

Congress MLA in Telangana Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has announced his decision to quit the party and from the assembly membership on Tuesday.

The decision was anticipated since Rajagopal's meeting with BJP leader Amit Shah in New Delhi a few days back. The former Lok Sabha MP and sitting Munugodu MLA is expected to join the saffron party soon.

However, speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Rajagopal said that he is yet to make up his mind on joining the BJP.

“I have to deliberate further with my supporters. I will make an announcement soon. If the public wants, I will contest from Munugodu again,” the legislator said while accusing the K Chandrasekhar Rao government of neglecting his constituency.

Rajagopal said that only the BJP of Narendra Modi - Amit Shah could end the “rule of anarchy” in the state.

Rajagopal is the younger brother of Congress veteran Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, the Bhongir Lok Sabha MP who continues to be in the INC.

Rajagopal has been miffed with the Congress leadership especially since Revanth Reddy was made the TPCC chief last year. He has been making remarks putting the Congress leadership in discomfort. Though the high command deployed senior leaders to negotiate with Rajagopal and discourage him from leaving, the MLA quit the party.

Revanth accused Rajagopal of leaving Congress for the sake of contracts. Rajagopal is a businessman turned politician.