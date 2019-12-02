Telcos in Rs 8 lakh crore debt because of BJP: Sibal

Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal on Monday blamed the BJP and judgements of the Supreme Court for the telecom sector's debt of Rs 8 lakh crore. He said that they (the BJP government) cancelled telecom licenses and foreign investments did not come in, leading to the current debt situation.

He further said, “There's a need to give some time to the telecom sector. The government should rationalise the policies.”

Sibal said that he thinks the telecom sector is not where the government should be making money and that it is a sector that should provide services to people.