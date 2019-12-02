Telcos in Rs 8 lakh crore debt because of BJP: Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal accused the BJP and Supreme Court judgements for the 8 lakh crore debt that the telecom sector is in

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 02 2019, 10:52am ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2019, 12:27pm ist
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal interacts with the media during a press conference, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 27, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal on Monday blamed the BJP and judgements of the Supreme Court for the telecom sector's debt of Rs 8 lakh crore. He said that they (the BJP government) cancelled telecom licenses and foreign investments did not come in, leading to the current debt situation.

He further said, “There's a need to give some time to the telecom sector. The government should rationalise the policies.”

Sibal said that he thinks the telecom sector is not where the government should be making money and that it is a sector that should provide services to people.

