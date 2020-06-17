Tell truth about Ladakh incident, says Congress President Sonia Gandhi; assures support

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come forward and tell people the truth of the India-China face-off in Ladakh, assuring her party’s support to the government in this moment of crisis.

Sonia’s nuanced remarks came even as Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, accused Modi of “going into hiding” ever since reports of 20 Indian soldiers being killed in violent clashes with the Chinese troops came out.

“Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what happened. How dare China kill our soldiers. How dare they take our land,” Rahul said.

Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said that if the prime minister had focused on national security instead of political rallies and toppling governments led by Opposition parties, China would not have dared to take such a step.

However, Sonia assured Modi of her party’s support to the Indian Army, soldiers and their families as well as the government in this “moment of crisis”. “I am confident that in these challenging times, the entire country will unite to counter the enemy,” she said.

“You all knew that for the past one-and-a-half month Chinese troops had infiltrated Ladakh well inside the Indian territory. Today, when the country is extremely angry about the developments, the prime minister must come forward and tell the truth. How did China capture our territory? How were the 20 soldiers killed? Are our officers and soldiers still missing...what is the government’s policy, thinking and the solution to this issue,” Sonia asked.

BJP’s former ally Shiv Sena said the entire nation would back the government in this time of crisis, but the prime minister should come out with the truth of Galwan Valley incident.

“Speak up something. The nation wants to know the truth,” Sanjay Raut said and added that he was confident that the nation will avenge the Chinese actions under the leadership of the “warrior” prime minister.

“Incredible how BJP won 2019 by tom-tomming ‘surgical strikes’ of which we never saw any actual proof and now that 20 real faces of our dead soldiers stare at us, the PM is silent,” Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra said.

The CPM Polit Bureau also asked the government to come out with an authoritative statement on what actually happened.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said in the national interest, the prime minister and defence minister should offer a clearer picture to the nation on the border issue with the Chinese.