Tennis champion Leander Paes joins TMC in Goa

Tennis champion Leander Paes on Friday joined the TMC in Goa in the presence of West Bengal CM and party chief Mamata Banerjee.

"We are extremely delighted to share that Shri @Leander joined us today in the presence of our Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial! Together, we shall ensure that every single person in this nation sees the Dawn of Democracy that we have been waiting for since 2014!," TMC tweeted.

We are extremely delighted to share that Shri @Leander joined us today in the presence of our Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial! Together, we shall ensure that every single person in this nation sees the Dawn of Democracy that we have been waiting for since 2014! — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 29, 2021

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here: