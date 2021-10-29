Tennis champion Leander Paes joins TMC in Goa

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 29 2021, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 13:56 ist
Leander Paes. Credit: PTI Photo

Tennis champion Leander Paes on Friday joined the TMC in Goa in the presence of West Bengal CM and party chief Mamata Banerjee.

"We are extremely delighted to share that Shri @Leander joined us today in the presence of our Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial! Together, we shall ensure that every single person in this nation sees the Dawn of Democracy that we have been waiting for since 2014!," TMC tweeted.

More to follow...

Mamata Banerjee
Leander Paes
TMC
Goa
Indian Politics

